Amazon drivers are now all but ubiquitous and have become an essential part of the holiday season in the U.S. The company has implemented a "thank my driver" program for buyers to send a little extra holiday tip — at no cost to them — to the workers who deliver their packages.

How does it work?

Customers can say “Alexa, thank my driver” to an Alexa device or search “thank my driver” on the Amazon website or app.

The driver will be notified of the message and it will put them one step closer to earning one of various rewards.

How long will this program last?

The "thank my driver" program started by giving out $5 payments to any Amazon driver recognized by a user -- but that was only for the first 2 million “thank yous.” On Thursday the company announced it had already hit that 2 million milestone -- within just two days. Rather than cutting the program off entirely after hitting that mark, however, Amazon said you can continue to thank your driver and the company will pass along various rewards through the rest of the month.

"Additional awards include $100 each for the 1,000 most-thanked drivers each day through the rest of December; $10,000 for the five top-thanked drivers each week until the end of December (once, from December 18-24 and again from December 25-31); and $25,000 plus an additional $25,000, paid by Amazon, to the charity of choice for the top-five thanked drivers across the full promotional period from December 12-31."

After the holiday season, the bonus program will end, but customers will still be able to send a thank you message to their delivery driver.

When did Amazon start this program?

Amazon first rolled out the holiday tip feature in 2022.