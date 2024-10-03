October 3rd: What to know about ‘Mean Girls' Day

Happy Oct. 3rd to all those who celebrate!

Why exactly are we celebrating a random day in October, you ask? Because "Mean Girls," duh.

In the beloved 2004 movie, which is still referenced to this day thanks to its unforgettable lines and moments, Oct. 3 sticks out as a memorable day.

On that day, we find the movie's main character Cady Heron – played by Lindsay Lohan – sitting in class behind her crush Aaron Samuels – played by Jonathan Bennett. Lohan, doing a voiceover for the scene, shares that she's been chatting with Bennett "more and more."

"On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was," Lohan says during the voiceover.

"It's October 3rd," she responds.

Ever since, fans of the film have committed to celebrating the movie on the random early October day.