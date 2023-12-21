Dunkin' is taking this nondairy milk off its menu for good

America’s largest doughnut chain is saying goodbye to one of its plant-based milks for good.

Dunkin’ confirmed it is removing coconut milk from its menu at locations nationwide at the end of the year, as first reported by Nation’s Restaurant News. This also means that the chain’s Coconut Refreshers also got the axe.

Coconut Refreshers, which are part of the Dunkin’ Refreshers line, are fruit-flavored iced drinks which come with energy-boosting vitamin B. Although the coconut milk version is now on its way out, Dunkin’ said that customers will still be able to order either the Mango Pineapple or Strawberry Dragonfruit Refreshers with a green tea base.

“Although Dunkin’ is indeed bidding farewell to coconut milk at locations nationwide in 2023, new and exciting beverage innovations are on the horizon in 2024 to provide guests with a growing variety of both coffee and non-coffee drinks to enjoy,” Dunkin’ said in a statement shared with TODAY.com. “Guests will still be able to enjoy all of their favorite Dunkin’ drinks with non-dairy substitutes, including almondmilk and oatmilk.”

Dunkin’ did not offer a reason for the change in its menu, but of the four pillars of plant-based milk in the United States —almond, oat, soy and coconut — coconut sits at the bottom in regards to sales value, according to recent data by Statista.

Dunkin’ said it became one of the first national chains to make oat milk available nationwide in 2020 and has offered almond milk since 2014. Coconut milk was only introduced in 2021, so it had a very relatively short life at the chain.

While ushering out coconut milk, Dunkin’ ushered in its winter menu, which is set to hit its stores nationwide on Dec. 27. Led by the highly requested Pink Velvet Macchiato, which is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, the menu is chock-full of new and returning treats. These include the new White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, the returning Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, as well as the Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid’s Choice Donut for Valentine’s Day.

