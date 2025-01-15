Movies

‘Wolf Man' reimagines classic horror film

Coming to theatres this Friday, Universal Pictures' "Wolf Man" reimagines the classic horror film, "The Wolf Man"

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new reboot of the all-time classic 1941 horror film "The Wolf Man" is coming out this Friday.

"Wolf Man" stars Christopher Abbott in the reimagined lead role as a man who experiences an unusual werewolf transformation.

His wife is played by Julia Garner, known for her work in "The Americans" and "Ozark," calls this role a journey of sorts.

"Since this takes place in one day it's like the seven stages of grief in one day because she's slowly losing her husband - even though he's alive," Garner said.

"Wolf Man" opens in theaters everywhere this Friday.

