‘Wolf Man' reimagines classic horror film

A new reboot of the all-time classic 1941 horror film "The Wolf Man" is coming out this Friday.

"Wolf Man" stars Christopher Abbott in the reimagined lead role as a man who experiences an unusual werewolf transformation.

His wife is played by Julia Garner, known for her work in "The Americans" and "Ozark," calls this role a journey of sorts.

"Since this takes place in one day it's like the seven stages of grief in one day because she's slowly losing her husband - even though he's alive," Garner said.

"Wolf Man" opens in theaters everywhere this Friday.