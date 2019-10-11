Getty Images The Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) logo is displayed on a hard hat at a work site in San Francisco.

Having already issued a massive apology for its handling of this week’s power shut offs, PG&E is now also apologizing for a wine tasting event the company held on the second anniversary of the North Bay wildfires – in the North Bay.

“PG&E held an event on Tuesday in Sonoma to recognize large gas customers who help provide stability to the gas transmission system and access to gas supply markets,” the company said in a statement issued Thursday night. It noted it has held the event every year for two decades and about 60 people attended, including “a handful of PG&E gas representatives.”

The utility went on to say, “While the event was planned for about a year, we sincerely apologize for the insensitivity of the timing and location…given the two-year milestone of the 2017 North Bay wildfires. Moving forward, we will no longer hold these types of events.”

PG&E stressed that its CEOs did not attend the event, saying they were in the emergency operations center leading the start of the massive power shutoff that began the same day.

“We can never forget these tragic events, which profoundly affected our customers and all Californians. PG&E’s most important responsibility must be the safety of our customers and the communities we serve and there is more work ahead. We’re committed to doing it right.”