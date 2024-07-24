Surviving the Drive: Violence on bus operators rises after COVID shutdown

For six years, NBC Bay Area has investigated attacks on public bus operators. Our team found they are being assaulted at an alarming rate in the Bay Area and across the country.

Concerned about the impacts of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown on these critical frontline workers, our team revisited our original 2018 Driver’s Under Siege reporting.

For the past 12 months, we developed new bus operator sources, fought for public records from transit agencies, and reviewed hundreds of documents – all while bus operator advocates voiced concerns that some transit agencies are hiding the true scope of the violence.

We uncovered new cases of bus operators being shot at, punched, harassed, and even threatened by a machete-wielding passenger who hijacked a bus. Our months of digging into the incident revealed gaps in the transit agency’s emergency response system.

After NBC Bay Area’s original 2018 reporting helped spark national attention – and one week after our first Surviving the Drive investigation – the Biden-Harris Administration announced nationwide action to address transit worker assaults. A month later, in January 2024, the international president of the Amalgamated Transit Union penned a letter to United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. This past April, the U.S. Department of Transportation finalized new requirements for transit agencies to identify and manage transit worker safety risks through data. The new rules went into effect across the United States last May.

AC Transit, which serves portions of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, is on track to have the highest rate of assault on bus drivers out of any major transit system nationwide. Candice Nguyen reports.

Part 2: Feds take nationwide step to address transit worker assaults

The Biden Administration announced a nationwide action Wednesday to protect frontline transit workers, calling assaults on bus drivers and other transit employees “a national-level hazard.” Candice Nguyen has more.

Part 3: VTA bus hijacking video highlights fragmented transit emergency response

When a VTA bus driver was threatened by a passenger with a 17-inch blade machete, his panic button alert did not go straight to law enforcement, NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit found. Candice Nguyen reports.

Public money pays for deputies who are under contract with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority to respond to every call for service, including all the false alarms. Investigative reporter Candice Nguyen reports.