Photos: Gusty Winds Topple Trees, Wires Around the Bay Area Published 56 mins ago • Updated 56 mins ago Powerful winds brought down trees, large branches and electrical wires across the Bay Area in the early morning hours of Oct. 26. 6 photos 1/6 NBC Bay Area Gusty winds topple trees in the East Bay early Monday. (Oct. 26, 2020) 2/6 NBC Bay Area A broken tree branch blocks a street in San Leandro Monday morning. (Oct. 26, 2020) 3/6 NBC Bay Area A large tree branch lies on the ground in Fremont after gusty winds caused it to come down Monday morning. (Oct. 26, 2020) 4/6 NBC Bay Area A large tree branch near the Lawrence Livermore Lab in the East Bay broke off early Monday from high winds in the area. (Oct. 26, 2020) 5/6 NBC Bay Area A fallen tree brought down electrical wires in Fremont early Monday. (Oct. 26, 2020) 6/6 NBC Bay Area One of at least two tree branches fell into a roadway from gusty winds near downtown San Leandro early Monday morning. (Oct. 26, 2020)