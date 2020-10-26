Photos: Gusty Winds Topple Trees, Wires Around the Bay Area

Powerful winds brought down trees, large branches and electrical wires across the Bay Area in the early morning hours of Oct. 26.

1/6
NBC Bay Area
Gusty winds topple trees in the East Bay early Monday. (Oct. 26, 2020)
2/6
NBC Bay Area
A broken tree branch blocks a street in San Leandro Monday morning. (Oct. 26, 2020)
3/6
NBC Bay Area
A large tree branch lies on the ground in Fremont after gusty winds caused it to come down Monday morning. (Oct. 26, 2020)
4/6
NBC Bay Area
A large tree branch near the Lawrence Livermore Lab in the East Bay broke off early Monday from high winds in the area. (Oct. 26, 2020)
5/6
NBC Bay Area
A fallen tree brought down electrical wires in Fremont early Monday. (Oct. 26, 2020)
6/6
NBC Bay Area
One of at least two tree branches fell into a roadway from gusty winds near downtown San Leandro early Monday morning. (Oct. 26, 2020)

