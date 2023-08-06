A's top Giants to win 2023 Tom Pellack Memorial Bridge Trophy

The Tom Pellack Memorial Bridge Trophy will reside in Oakland this year.

The Athletics won the historic Bay Bridge Series on Sunday afternoon, defeating the rival Giants 8-6 at the Oakland Coliseum.

San Francisco won the first two games of the series at Oracle Park in late July. But the A's edged the Giants 2-1 on Saturday at the Coliseum to make the series finale the deciding contest, and finished the job Sunday behind infielder Nick Allen’s first career multi-homer game.

As winners of the series the last two years, the Giants were on the verge of claiming the first three-peat in Bay Bridge Series history, a rivalry that dates back to the historic 1989 World Series. It became an annual tradition in the Bay Area when interleague play began in 1997.

But the A’s secured The Bridge for the third time since the trophy -- made out of steel from the original Bay Bridge -- first was awarded in 2018. The A’s also took home the hardware in 2018 and ’20. The Giants won The Bridge in 2019, ’21 and ’22.

The trophy was renamed to the Tom Pellack Memorial Bridge Trophy in 2021 in honor of a beloved NBC Sports family member who passed away in 2020. Pellack, the head of marketing at NBC Sports Bay Area & California, was one of the most beloved people to work in Bay Area sports. He was responsible for countless funny commercials, videos and billboards over the years. His legacy forever will live on through the trophy.

The Giants (61-51) now will hit the road for a three-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The A's (32-80) continue their homestand Monday to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.