San Francisco man speaks out after receiving threatening, racist packages at home

A San Francisco man is speaking out after he received two packages that contained racial slurs and threats at his home in the city's Alamo Square neighborhood.

Terry Williams said the two packages contained a Black doll with a noose around its neck, telling him to leave the Alamo Square District. He said the items were covered in racial slurs.

“I’m definitely not sleeping normal hours. Like I’m up, I hear something, just constantly on alert,” he said.

Williams grew up in San Francisco’s Alamo Square neighborhood and is a well-known figure as a dog walker. But he is now concerned due the magnitude of the situation and whoever is behind the incidents.

“You’re crazy, insane. So I got to really take this seriously because you’re doing all that,” Williams said.

Williams went to Third Baptist Church of San Francisco for assistance.

“Mr. Williams knew the right place to come to. He came to our service on Sunday morning,” said Rev. Amos Brown of Third Baptist Church.

Brown and the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP have called on all levels of government, from city to federal, asking them to investigate the incidents and find who’s responsible.

“To accelerate this investigation. So this young man will not get any more of this bigoted, terrorist acts here in the city of Saint Francis, a city that claims to be progressive and liberal." Brown said.

A video of the incident showed a suspect hiding their identity under a hood and mask.

Now, Williams’ neighbors are raising funds to get him a more comprehensive security system. They are also asking anyone with cameras to check them for any suspicious activity on Apr. 26 at 12:30 a.m. and the second one that happened just before 2 a.m. on May 5.

“Now, is the time to stand up. Now is not the time to sit back and say 'I don’t want to be involved,'” he said.

On Saturday morning, the community will hold a rally in support of Williams at Alamo Square Park. The rally will start at 10:30 a.m.

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident.