Warriors' Podziemski confident he can be triple-double player

By Tristi Rodriguez

Brandin Podziemski made it clear that he'll do whatever it takes to help his team win.

At his introductory press conference Friday, the Warriors rookie guard, who was selected No. 19 overall in Thursday's NBA draft, said he likes contributing in ways that don't always show up on a box score. Taking charges. Diving for the ball. Providing that winning mentality.

While being the team's leading scorer isn't necessarily on his mind, Podziemski predicts he could distribute his talent evenly across a stat sheet in the future.

"Yeah, I think a few seasons in the NBA, I'm a triple-double guy in the NBA," Podziemski said Friday. "Like I said, I like to fill the box score in every which way possible.

"In terms of being a point guard, I think just getting a rebound just makes it easier for your team just to get out and run instead of having to outlet the ball. But I go every time, and obviously, some of them are going to come fall right in your arms."

Podziemski, 20, is a Wisconsin native and attended Illinois as a freshman before transferring to Santa Clara for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 43.8 percent from 3-point range over 36.0 minutes in 32 games for the Broncos last season.

While averaging 8.8 rebounds as a guard is undoubtedly impressive, maintaining that kind of stat in the NBA could be a challenge -- one that Podziemski is ready for and confident he can accomplish.

