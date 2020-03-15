Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A Limits Service in Response to Pandemic

Some locations will still offer drive-thru service or other takeout options, Chick-fil-A said in a statement Sunday

By Sophie Reardon

In this file photo, the signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia.
Getty Images/File

Chick-fil-A will close its dining room seating to customers due to the need for social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement says that the change is only temporary, and some locations will still offer drive-thru service, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

It was not clear in the statement when the changes will be put into effect.

Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Peace Corps Evacuating Volunteers Worldwide Amid Outbreak

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Arc of Trump’s Coronavirus Comments Defies Reality on Ground

The popular chicken chain has locations throughout the U.S., from California to New Hampshire.

Earlier Sunday, Starbucks announced it would close some cafes and opt for a to-go model in order to limit person-to-person contact.

This article tagged under:

Chick-Fil-Acoronavirus
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us