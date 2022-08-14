Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of Economic Data From China; Japan's GDP Expands

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of economic data from China.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.36%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.53% while the Topix index added 0.23%.

Investors are also awaiting economic data from China, including on industrial output and retail sales.

China's industrial output is likely to have grown 4.6% in July from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll. That figure stood at 3.9% in June.

Retail sales likely increased 5% in July compared with the same period in 2021, compared to a 4% gain in June.

On the geopolitics front, a group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just days after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

In corporate news, electric vehicle maker Li Auto will be reporting earnings later on Monday.

India and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday Monday.

Japan's GDP grows, but misses estimates

Preliminary estimates showed Japan's annualized gross domestic product grew 2.2% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the previous quarter.

That's lower than the expected 2.5% increase based on forecasts in a Reuters poll.

— Abigail Ng