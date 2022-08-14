Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of Economic Data From China; Japan's GDP Expands

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of economic data from China.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.36%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.53% while the Topix index added 0.23%.

Consider these lesser-known semiconductor names poised to benefit from the CHIPS Act going forward

Housing data and retail could be the next catalysts for the market in week ahead

Bitcoin is wrestling with $24,000. What chart analysts see happening next with the crypto's comeback

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investors are also awaiting economic data from China, including on industrial output and retail sales.

China's industrial output is likely to have grown 4.6% in July from a year ago, according to a Reuters poll. That figure stood at 3.9% in June.

Retail sales likely increased 5% in July compared with the same period in 2021, compared to a 4% gain in June.

Money Report

Business 3 hours ago

Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of a Big Retail Earnings Week

Business 7 hours ago

Elon Musk Says Tesla Has Made Over 3 Million Cars

On the geopolitics front, a group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, just days after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

In corporate news, electric vehicle maker Li Auto will be reporting earnings later on Monday.

India and South Korea markets are closed for a holiday Monday.

Japan's GDP grows, but misses estimates

Preliminary estimates showed Japan's annualized gross domestic product grew 2.2% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the previous quarter.

That's lower than the expected 2.5% increase based on forecasts in a Reuters poll.

— Abigail Ng

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us