Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Michael Plant is the founder and research director of the Happier Lives Institute, which publishes the annual World Happiness Report.
news 6 mins ago

36-year-old happiness researcher shares what it means—and what it takes—to be happy: ‘Don't just worry about yourself'

Michael Plant has studied happiness for the past decade. Here’s what he does every single day for his own well-being.

Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us