Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Hormel, Lands' End, Hill-Rom, Signet and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Hormel (HRL) – The food producer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 39 cents per share, matching forecasts, with revenue coming in above estimates. However, Hormel gave a weaker-than-expected full-year outlook, noting the impact of higher costs, although it said price hikes and cost cuts should help its margins moving forward. Hormel fell 3.5% in premarket trading.

Lands' End (LE) – The apparel retailer beat estimates by 6 cents with quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share and revenue above estimates as well. However, the company also said its profit margins would moderate in the back half of its fiscal year due to supply chain challenges, and the stock fell 3% in premarket action.

Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) – The medical equipment maker agreed to be bought by medical products maker Baxter International (BAX) for $156 per share in cash or about $10.5 billion. It had been reported earlier this week that the two sides were in talks about a potential $10 billion deal. Hill-Rom gained 3.1% in premarket trading, while Baxter edged higher by 0.7%.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) – The jewelry retailer reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $3.57 per share, well above the consensus estimate of $1.69, with revenue exceeding forecasts as well. Comparable store sales surged 97%, more than the 79.2% increase that analysts were anticipating. Signet also raised its full-year outlook, and its stock rallied 5.4% in the premarket.

Chewy (CHWY) – Chewy tumbled 10.2% in the premarket, following a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell slightly short of estimates. The pet products retailer's adjusted loss of 4 cents per share was twice as wide as analysts had anticipated, with Chewy noting a higher-than-usual level of out-of-stock products. The company also issued a weaker-than-expected outlook.

ChargePoint (CHPT) – The electric vehicle charging company saw its shares soar 12.3% in the premarket after quarterly sales beat estimates and the company raised its full-year revenue guidance. For its most recent quarter, ChargePoint matched Street forecasts with an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share.

Okta (OKTA) – The identity management software company posted an adjusted quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, smaller than the 35-cent loss that analysts were anticipating. Revenue came in above estimates, and the company issued a better-than-expected outlook, but the shares fell 1.5% in the premarket.

C3.ai (AI) – The artificial intelligence software provider's stock tumbled 7.7% in premarket trading after it reported a surprise quarterly loss. C3.ai lost an adjusted 37 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of a 28 cents per share profit, and it also issued a weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue outlook.

Five Below (FIVE) – The discount retailer saw its stock slide 8.6% in the premarket, despite a 4-cent beat with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share. Five Below's revenue was shy of Street forecasts, and it is not giving sales or earnings guidance for the full year due to uncertainties surrounding Covid-19.

Ciena (CIEN) – The networking equipment maker earned an adjusted 92 cents per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 13 cents, while revenue beat estimates as well amid what the company calls "robust demand." Separately, Ciena announced the acquisition of AT&T's (T) Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology unit. Ciena jumped 6.3% in premarket trading.