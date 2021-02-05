Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: New York Gov. Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Murphy Hold Joint Press Briefing on Covid

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

Lev Radin | Pacific Press | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a joint press briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic as both states gradually reopen their economies amid a decline in cases.

Both Cuomo and Murphy have taken steps in the last week to reopen more businesses in their states as they continue to roll out doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Last week, Cuomo said New York City restaurants could reopen their indoor dining sections with limited capacity beginning Feb. 14.

Cuomo also said the state would take steps to allow some venues to reopen for wedding ceremonies beginning in mid-March.

Meanwhile, Murphy announced on Wednesday that New Jersey restaurants could push their indoor dining operations from from 25% to 35% capacity. The state will also allow indoor gatherings for events, like weddings and funerals, and indoor performance venues to take place at 35% capacity or with a 150-person limit, he said.

New Jersey is reporting a weekly average of 3,973 Covid-19 cases daily while New York is reporting an average of 9,722 cases per day, marking a more than 20% decline compared with last week for both states, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

