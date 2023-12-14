Employers try to meet workers' needs in return to office, data shows

There's a renewed push to bring more workers back to the office post-pandemic, according to a recent survey.

Data from Resume Builder finds 90% of companies are expecting workers back in the office by the start of the new year, and that means more offices are filling up, with returning employees having new needs.

Employers are now working to accommodate more requests from their staff. One workplace software company executive explained.

"Really listening to your employees, what do they want, what are their preferences," Carol Howard, chief people officer with Eptura. "We're doing this through surveys and focus groups to find out what works well for everybody."

Resume Builder also surveyed workplace improvements and found 45% of workers asked their bosses for more cafes and outdoor break areas.

Nearly 45% asked for better collaborative software to better communicate with colleagues, and 34% asked for more recreational activities like pool tables and foosball.