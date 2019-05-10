Passenger in Prius Opens Fire at Officers During High-Speed LA Freeway Pursuit

A passenger leaned out the side window of a car and opened fire on officers and deputies during a pursuit Friday afternoon on freeways in southeastern Los Angeles County.

The passenger fired several shots from the Toyota Prius, traveling at high speeds on freeways. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The pursuit began in the Downey area, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. It came to a dramatic end near Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard. After the pursuit driver stopped at a red light behind a big rig in Vernon, officers and deputies returned fire and blasted out the rear window of the Prius.

The driver appeared to have blood on her shirt as she walked backward toward law enforcement officers and surrendered with her hands raised over her head.

The passenger appeared to be motionless in the car as officers remained behind patrol SUVs with their guns drawn. It was not immediately clear whether he was struck by gunfire.

After about 30 minutes with no response from the passenger, an armored SWAT vehicle was brought to the scene.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm reports that the passenger was wanted in a murder investigation.