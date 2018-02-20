Turbulent Waves Crash Into Pier at Lake Tahoe's Incline Beach - NBC Bay Area
Turbulent Waves Crash Into Pier at Lake Tahoe's Incline Beach

By Brendan Weber

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    Turbulent Waves Crash Into Pier at Lake Tahoe

    Wind-whipped waves smash into a small pier at Incline Beach on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Your eyes are not deceiving you.

    That's not footage from the Eastern seaboard during hurricane season. It's footage of wind-whipped waves smashing into a pier at Incline Beach on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

    Rick Marshall captured footage of the turbulent surf and posted it to Facebook Sunday morning with the caption "Incline's hurricane footage..."

    Wind-whipped waves smash into a small pier at Incline Beach on the shores of Lake Tahoe. (Feb. 18, 2018)
    Photo credit: Rick Marshall

    His post has since garnered more than 1,600 shares and over 550 reactions.

    According to NBC affiliate KCRA, winds at Lake Tahoe gusted at more than 50 mph Sunday morning.

