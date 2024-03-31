Bay Area company identifies couple killed in small plane crash in Truckee

A Bay Area company has identified a couple who were killed in a small plane crash in Truckee Saturday.

UpWest, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, identified the couple Sunday as Liron and Naomi Petrushka. They added that Liron had worked for the company since 2012.

The Palo Alto-based company posted a full statement on their Facebook page Sunday morning.

The Socata TBM9 with the two victims aboard crashed around 6:40 p.m. Saturday while on approach to Truckee Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

No homes were damaged, but railroad tracks at the crash site required repairs, KCRA-TV reported.

Susan Bower, who witnessed the crash, said the incident was so intense that it caused her house to shake.

“I could hear just this big thud. I knew it went down,” she said. “I immediately, I almost thought it could have landed back here and it seemed that close."

According to investigators, the plane took off from an airport in Colorado Saturday afternoon.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Moderate snow was falling at the time of the crash with visibility of a half-mile (0.8 kilometers), though winds were light, the news station reported.

Truckee is about 30 miles (52 kilometers) southwest of Reno, Nevada.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.