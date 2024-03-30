At least 1 dead in plane crash in Truckee

At least one person is dead following a plane crash in Truckee Saturday night, police tell Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA.

Truckee police posted on social media that police and fire crews were responding to a plane crash near the area of Glenshire Drive and Olympic Boulevard.

Police said that there was no threat to structures and no road closures. They added that there would be a heavy presence of emergency responders in the area.

Truckee Fire told KCRA that there were no survivors in the crash. But it's not known at this time how many people were on the plane.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.