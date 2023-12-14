Watch: Bears walk through snow beneath ski lift at Lake Tahoe resort

Three bears were captured on camera this past weekend walking through the snow right under a ski lift at a Lake Tahoe resort.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, the bears were seen making their way through the powder at Heavenly Ski Resort as curious skiers and snowboarders watched on their way up the mountain.

This marks at least the second bear sighting at the resort in recent weeks.

In another video, a bear was seen running across the slopes, narrowly missing a passing skier.