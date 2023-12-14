Lake Tahoe

Watch: Bears walk through snow beneath ski lift at Lake Tahoe resort

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three bears were captured on camera this past weekend walking through the snow right under a ski lift at a Lake Tahoe resort.

In an Instagram video posted Sunday, the bears were seen making their way through the powder at Heavenly Ski Resort as curious skiers and snowboarders watched on their way up the mountain.

This marks at least the second bear sighting at the resort in recent weeks.

In another video, a bear was seen running across the slopes, narrowly missing a passing skier.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeCalifornia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us