‘We are devastated … yet thankful': Family of boys attacked by mountain lion speak out

The two brothers attacked by the mountain lion over the weekend near Sacramento have been identified as Taylen and Wyatt Brooks.

Taylen, 21, did not survive and 18-year-old Wyatt is recovering after suffering lacerations to his face and neck.

This is the first deadly mountain lion attack in California in 20 years.

While experts are trying to understand why this could have happened, the family released a photo of the brothers and said they were as close as any brothers could be.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Taylen and Wyatt on Saturday afternoon were searching for deer antler sheds when they were approached by a mountain lion, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Both did what they learned -- they raised their hands, yelled at the lion and even threw a backpack at it.

But the lion still charged at the brothers. Taylen did not survive and Wyatt needed reconstructive surgery but is now recovering at home.

“The brothers did exactly what we recommend, they stood tall, they shouted aggressively, they threw something at the attacking animal, and we always advise, if attacked, fight back, unfortunately in this case that was not enough,” said Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Through a spokesperson, the family released a statement saying, “We would like to express our sincere thanks for the outpouring of support and prayers from family, friends and the community. We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us and are well-aware the outcome could have been even worse.”

The family also shared that both brothers enjoyed hunting and fishing together, and they lived a full energetic life enjoying the outdoors.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, along with an El Dorado County trapper tracked the lion. It was then euthanized.

“It’s come out that it was a younger male weighing about 80 to 90 pounds, is what we heard from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife so knowing that helps us better understand the context,” said Alys Granados, a wildlife ecologist with the Bay Area Puma Project.

She said mountain lions usually stay with their mom until about 2 years old.

“So that animal, we’re speculating, but maybe had not been away from mom too long so at that age, they're still learning how to hunt, learning how to be a puma,” said Granados.

The last fatal mountain attack in the state happened in 2004.

Experts are stressing how rare these attacks are but also remind people to be aware of your surroundings.

“Not hiking with earbuds or earphones on, if you have pets, making sure they are leashed because they can look like prey to mountain lions if they're off leash,” said Granados.

The family said Tylen worked with his father painting houses and cutting firewood.

He was a talented guitar player and was a very kind and gentle soul. Plans for a memorial for him are being worked on.