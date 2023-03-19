California

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Issues Consumer Alert for Storm Price Gouging

By Bay City News

(Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaration of a state of emergency, California Attorney General Rob Bonta warned consumers that price gouging during the state's series of storms is illegal.

On Wednesday, Bonta issued a consumer alert reminding residents that it is against the law for sellers to increase prices by over 10%. The law applies to sellers with food, emergency or medical supplies, building materials and gasoline for sale.

California 3 hours ago

California to Ask Voters to Approve New Mental Health Beds

news Mar 17

See the Widespread Damage From Atmospheric River Storms in California

Also prohibited are extreme price spikes for reconstruction services, cleanup services, transportation services and rental housing and hotel accommodations.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sellers are exempt from the prohibition if the price of labor, goods or materials have increased.

Violators are subject to fines up to $10,000 or a one-year county jail sentence, and civil penalities.

Californians who believe they were a victim of price gouging are urged to report the incident to local authorities or to Bonta's office at oag.ca.gov/report.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaRob Bonta
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us