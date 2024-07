Cal Fire has ordered evacuations for a brush fire in Sunol that broke out Friday.

The blaze has engulfed close to 250 acres as of 7:27 p.m. According to Cal Fire, the fire is near Welch Creek Road and Calaveras Road.

The department has called in aircraft to help manage the blaze that started at 3:52 p.m.

#CreekFire [update] Welch Creek Rd X Calaveras Rd in Sunol (Alameda County) is now 150 acres & 0% contained. In unified command with @EBRPD. Evacuations of the park remain in place. Air & ground resources continue to work hard to build & reinforce containment lines. #CALFIRESCU pic.twitter.com/WcmoS6Cswp — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 27, 2024