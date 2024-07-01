Caltrans installs nearly 200 highway cameras across Bay Area

Caltrans installed almost 200 highway cameras around the Bay Area to help authorities improve safety and traffic management, according to officials.

The program is intended to detect wrong-way drivers and significant traffic incidents, potentially saving the lives of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a news release on Thursday.

The department's website includes an interactive map showing all their highway CCTV camera locations, where residents can watch the footage from home.

The map can be found at https://cwwp2.dot.ca.gov/vm/iframemap.htm