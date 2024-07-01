Caltrans

Caltrans installs nearly 200 highway cameras across Bay Area

By Bay City News

CaltransFile
Getty Images

Caltrans installed almost 200 highway cameras around the Bay Area to help authorities improve safety and traffic management, according to officials.

The program is intended to detect wrong-way drivers and significant traffic incidents, potentially saving the lives of motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists, according to a news release on Thursday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The department's website includes an interactive map showing all their highway CCTV camera locations, where residents can watch the footage from home.

The map can be found at https://cwwp2.dot.ca.gov/vm/iframemap.htm

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Caltrans
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us