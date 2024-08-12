Gov. Newsom pushes for statewide cellphone ban in public schools

As students return to classes for the 2024-25 academic year, there's a buzz about the governor pushing for a statewide cellphone ban in public schools.

According to a survey by the advocacy group Common Sense Media, 97% of teens say they use their cellphones during the day. Meanwhile, 72% of high school teachers and 33% of middle school teachers said cellphone distraction is a major problem in classrooms.

California would not be the first to impose a statewide ban on cellphone use during class time.

