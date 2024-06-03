Corral Fire holds at about 14,000 acres, containment up to 50%

Evacuation orders in the area of the Corral Fire near Tracy were reduced to warnings as of 6 p.m. Sunday as the fire held at 14,168 acres and 50% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared for potential changes, however.

Cal Fire said road closures would continue to be enforced for nonresidents on South Corral Hollow Road and Chrisman Road south of Interstate 580.

Interstate 580 between Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 opened up again in both directions after closing due to the blaze, the California Highway Patrol said at 7:30 p.m.

The wildfire began Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. east of a Lawrence Livermore Laboratory site in San Joaquin County and reached 14,000 acres by Sunday afternoon.