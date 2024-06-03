San Joaquin County

Corral Fire holds at about 14,000 acres, containment up to 50%

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Evacuation orders in the area of the Corral Fire near Tracy were reduced to warnings as of 6 p.m. Sunday as the fire held at 14,168 acres and 50% containment, according to Cal Fire.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and be prepared for potential changes, however.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Cal Fire said road closures would continue to be enforced for nonresidents on South Corral Hollow Road and Chrisman Road south of Interstate 580.

Interstate 580 between Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 opened up again in both directions after closing due to the blaze, the California Highway Patrol said at 7:30 p.m.

The wildfire began Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. east of a Lawrence Livermore Laboratory site in San Joaquin County and reached 14,000 acres by Sunday afternoon.

San Joaquin County 17 hours ago

Firefighters continue battling Corral Fire near Tracy, Livermore

San Jose 14 hours ago

Crews battle separate fires involving 6 structures in San Jose

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Joaquin CountyCaliforniacalifornia wildfires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us