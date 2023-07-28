Costco

Costco's biggest store yet could be coming to California's Central Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Costco wants to build its biggest store yet in California's Central Valley.

The proposed store in Fresno would be 241,000 square feet – the size of about four football fields and nearly twice the size of an average Costco.

The store would also have 32 gas pumps, a drive-thru car wash and nearly 900 parking spaces.

The retailer submitted an environmental impact report for the store last week.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

CostcoCalifornia
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us