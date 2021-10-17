Estrada Fire in Santa Cruz County 60% Contained

A prescribed burn near Watsonville that jumped containment lines on Friday has charred 148 acres and is 60 percent contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Estrada Fire was sparked about 2:40 p.m. Friday in the area of Hazel Dell Road and Hidden Canyon, northwest of Watsonville, according to Cal Fire.

UPDATE: #EstradaFire is now 60% contained. Work continues to strengthen containment lines and mop up. The EVACUATION WARNING is lifted in zones PAJ-E001, PAJ-E002, PAJ-E003, and PAJ-E007. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 17, 2021

The controlled burn started Friday morning at the Estrada Ranch was intended to burn just 20 acres, but jumped after winds picked up, eventually spreading to 148 acres, officials said. The ranch property is owned by members of the Estrada family, which includes retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief Greg Estrada, Bernheisel said.

No structures were damaged but one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze, Cal Fire spokesperson Angela Bernheisel said. Evacuation warnings for the area were lifted Sunday morning.

Work will continue on Sunday to strengthen containment lines around the fire and mop up, according to Cal Fire.