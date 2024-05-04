Bay Area weather: Spring storm, special weather statement

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday called for a cold front with rain, and also included a special weather statement for much of the region.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s on the coast, in the mid-40s around the bay and inland.

The NWS issued the special weather statement — covering much of San Francisco, the Peninsula, the South Bay, the East Bay as well as areas toward Santa Cruz — due to wind gusts possibly reaching up to 40 mph. It warned those gusts "could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone outdoors in impacted areas were advised to seek shelter inside. The statement will be in effect through 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

A special weather statement has been issued for San Jose CA, San Francisco CA and Oakland CA until 10:30 AM PDT pic.twitter.com/Jh3oBDa5SK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 4, 2024

A gradual warming trend will begin on Monday, and sunny skies are expected next week.