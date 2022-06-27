Heat to Continue Monday Mostly Inland, South

While the heat is expected to continue through Monday, forecasters predict most of the Bay Area will be spared the hottest temperatures.

The National Weather Service reports that temperatures in the 90s to lower 100s will be isolated far inland and south to the interior portions of the Salinas Valley and San Benito County.

⚠Heat Advisory in effect for Southern Salinas Valley and interior San Benito county through Monday as temps soar into the 90s to low 100s. Hottest days will be Sunday and Monday. #caheat #cawx pic.twitter.com/820Thg0ACT — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 25, 2022

The hottest conditions will be in the southern end of Monterey County at 106 in Bradley. Moving north, temperatures will cool slightly to about 103 in Pinnacles National Park and 94 in Hollister, both in San Benito County, and 97 in Gilroy in Santa Clara County.

Although warmer than normal, coastal areas will see much cooler conditions Monday, with 85 forecast for both Big Sur and Santa Cruz and 78 in Monterey.

Conditions will be cooler but still above normal closer to the San Francisco Bay, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s around the bay and reaching the high 80s to low 90s in the inland areas of the East and North Bay. Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s.

Temperatures are expected to begin cooling Tuesday, followed by a significant cooling trend with much more moderate conditions closer to the coast and around the Bay.