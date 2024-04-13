Section of Hwy. 9 in Santa Cruz County shut down after car crashes into power pole

State Highway 9 will be shut down all day Saturday near Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:15 a.m. on the highway near Pike Road.

Vehicles are being detoured via Alba Road to Empire Grade to Jameson Creek Road to state Highway 236, CHP officials said.

