Santa Cruz County

Section of Hwy. 9 in Santa Cruz County shut down after car crashes into power pole

By Bay City News

Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV.

State Highway 9 will be shut down all day Saturday near Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

 The crash was reported shortly after 3:15 a.m. on the highway near Pike Road. 

Vehicles are being detoured via Alba Road to Empire Grade to Jameson Creek Road to state Highway 236, CHP officials said.

