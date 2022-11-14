Lake Tahoe

Travel Guide Urges People to Reconsider Trips to Tahoe in 2023

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're planning to take a trip to Lake Tahoe next year, a popular travel guide is asking you to reconsider.

The beloved travel destination on the border of California and Nevada was named in Fodor's recently released "No List" for 2023, which designated 10 spots around the world that people should reconsider visiting in the near future.

The company recommends travelers avoid the locations on the list because those spots are plagued by too many visitors who are negatively impacting the natural environment.

Lake Tahoe made the list, in part, due to the amount of people who moved to the region during the pandemic. The population boom has caused an increase in traffic and pollution as well as negatively impacted the famous clarity of the alpine lake.

