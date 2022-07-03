3 Men Missing Near Brannan Island in Sacramento County

Authorities said they searching for three men, who went missing in the water near Brannan Island in Sacramento County Sunday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to an area of the Delta near the Brannan Island State Recreation Area.

Family members said that an 8-year-old child, who was fishing started struggling in the water.

Three men, who were there as part of a soccer team camping trip went into the water to save the child.

The Rio Vista Fire Department told our affiliate KCRA that the child was rescued in connection with the three adults, who remain missing.

It's a grim reminder this holiday weekend, to make sure every trip involving water is a safe one.