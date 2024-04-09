New bills to crack down on retail theft in California

California leaders have announced a new package of seven bills to crack down on shoplifting and theft.

The bills include the ability to combine the value of stolen property to charge someone with a felony.

Another would also require stores to share theft data and keep records of stolen items.

State leaders say they want everyone affected by thefts to have the tools to get help.

It's not yet clear when the bills will be voted on.