WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom to Sign Legislation Establishing CARE Court in Santa Clara County

Governor Gavin Newsom will be in Santa Clara County Wednesday to sign Senate Bill 1338.

Legislative and local leaders, families and health care and service providers will take part of legislation establishing of the CARE Court.

Gov. Newsom said the passage of the CARE Act "means hope for thousands of Californians suffering from severe forms of mental illness who too often languish on our streets without the treatment they desperately need and deserve."

The CARE Court aims to provide housing and other community services, too.

"CARE Court received overwhelming, bipartisan support from the Legislature and comes at a time when California is investing a record $14.7 billion in funding for housing and homelessness support and more than $11.6 billion annually in mental health throughout the state," Newsom said. "This bill also comes with real accountability for local governments that don’t comply with court-ordered treatment plans. The CARE Act also holds individuals needing care accountable to engage in treatment, with self-direction supported and civil rights protected."

A press conference will be held at 10:45 a.m. in Santa Clara County and you can watch that on the governor's Facebook page or on the video player above.