SF DA Plans to Refer Repeat Drug Use Offenders to Treatment

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new drug policy on Thursday in efforts to help individuals with multiple drug possession charges seek treatment.

The District Attorney's Office will refer individuals with five or more misdemeanor drug possession charges to the Community Justice Center, a section of the court system meant for addiction services.

Jenkins said drug possession citations will be discharged unless an individual reaches five citations -- then the citations will be bundled and charged together. It's an effort to intervene when someone shows signs that they are "too much of a danger to themselves," she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Helping substance users access treatment and services through the Community Justice Center will save lives," Jenkins said in a statement.

"When someone reaches five citations for public drug use, that is a clear signal that they are in a crisis and need support. Addressing substance use and addiction in our community requires an all-hands-on-deck approach that includes the criminal justice system. We will continue our office's laser focus on holding drug dealers accountable."

In August, Jenkins announced an aggressive new policy against drug dealers to ensure those arrested with over 5 grams of illegal drugs face felony changes, rather than be sent to rehabilitative court.

As of Aug. 31, Jenkins has filed felony drug charges against 125 residents said to have been selling illegal drugs in the city.