Gov. Newsom drafts plan to combat Trump's mass deportations

By NBC Bay Area staff

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to deport millions of undocumented immigrants when he takes office in a few weeks, and in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom has floated a plan to help those people legally.

Last week, Politico obtained a draft of plan put forth by Newsom's administration. According to this so-called "immigrant support network" concept, the governor wants to create a network of regional hubs throughout California that would connect undocumented immigrants with nonprofits for legal help and other community services.

