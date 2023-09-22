Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to require human drivers in self-driving trucks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill Friday that requires human drivers on board self-driving trucks.

The legislation would have banned self-driving trucks, weighing more than 10,000 pounds from operating on public roads. That would include vehicles from UPS delivery trucks to semi-trucks.

Supporters of the bill said it would have helped address safety concerns and prevent truck drivers from losing their jobs in the future.

Newsom released a statement about his decision, calling the bill “unnecessary,” because existing laws provide sufficient authority to regulate the new technology.