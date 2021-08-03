California Lottery

Powerball Adds Third Weekly Draw to the Lottery Lineup

Larger, faster-growing jackpots expected with addition of Monday drawing

By Stephen Ellison

AFP via Getty Images

Millions more in cash soon will be up for grabs in California as the Powerball lottery game adds a third weekly draw to its lineup, according to the California Lottery.

The new Monday drawing for Powerball players starts Aug. 23 and will continue weekly along with the usual Wednesday and Saturday drawings, lottery officials said.

The Powerball Product Group, which runs the Powerball game, says the additional Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. The group also expects to see more cash prizes and jackpots awarded each year, the lottery said.

The addition will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes, and the format remains the same, with players choosing five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The first Powerball Monday tickets will be available starting Sunday, Aug. 22. Tickets remain at $2 per play.

Players can watch the new Monday night drawing live online at www.powerball.com.

