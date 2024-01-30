Powerball

$650K Powerball ticket sold in Northern California

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Powerball player in Northern California is holding a ticket worth about $650,000 after matching the first five numbers in Monday night's draw, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 winning ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 2500 Fulton Ave. in Sacramento, and the ticketholder will take home $647,970, the lottery said.

The winning numbers drawn in Monday night's $174 million Powerball were 39-41-43-49-64 and the Powerball 4.

There were no jackpot winners in the multi-state lottery game, so the pot rises to an estimated $188 million for the next draw Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the pot for the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night sits at $311 million.

