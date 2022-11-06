Powerball

$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro

It's one of three 5/5 tickets sold in California, and no one in the U.S. hit the record $1.6 billion jackpot

By Stephen Ellison

Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station at 15199 Washington Ave. in San Leandro, the lottery says.

The numbers in Saturday's draw were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball 20.

lottery 5 hours ago

Powerball Jackpot Soars to Record $1.9 Billion After No Winners Were Found Saturday

California Lottery Oct 15

Jackpot! Mega Millions Ticket Worth $247 Million Sold in San Jose

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Saturday's jackpot rose to an all-time lottery record of $1.6 billion, and since no jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game, it will rise to an estimated $1.9 billion for the next draw Monday, the California Lottery says.

The two other 5/5 tickets in California were sold at a supermarket in the Northern California city of Susanville in Lassen County and at a Rite Aid store in the Southern California city of Encinitas in San Diego County, the California Lottery says.

This article tagged under:

PowerballSan LeandroCalifornia Lottery
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us