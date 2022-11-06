$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro

Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery.

The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station at 15199 Washington Ave. in San Leandro, the lottery says.

The numbers in Saturday's draw were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball 20.

Saturday's jackpot rose to an all-time lottery record of $1.6 billion, and since no jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game, it will rise to an estimated $1.9 billion for the next draw Monday, the California Lottery says.

The two other 5/5 tickets in California were sold at a supermarket in the Northern California city of Susanville in Lassen County and at a Rite Aid store in the Southern California city of Encinitas in San Diego County, the California Lottery says.