Here's how much snow fell during the Sierra blizzard

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A powerful blizzard that pounded the Sierra Nevada over the past several days dumped well over 100 inches of snow in some locations, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a breakdown of how much snow piled up between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Monday in the following locations, per the weather service.

  • Sugar Bowl: 126 inches
  • Soda Springs Caltrans: 116 inches
  • Kingvale Caltrans: 106 inches
  • Palisades Tahoe: 93 inches
  • Dodge Ridge: 89 inches
  • Sierra Snow Lab: 75.2 inches
  • Boreal: 74 inches

Take a look at the weather service's graphic below for additional snowfall totals.

