Teen Charged in Shooting Death of Another Teen in Nestor: SDPD

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman as the San Diego Police Department piece together events over the holiday break.

On Dec. 21, Richella Funiestas arrived at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City with gunshot wounds, SDPD said.

Officers said the 18-year-old was shot during a robbery near Biola Avenue in Nestor just northwest of San Ysidro.

Investigators say the teens responded to an online ad for marijuana, then while they were inside the seller's car, the 16-year-old allegedly took out a gun and began hitting the driver in an attempt to steal the drugs

The gun discharged twice, hitting Funiestas in the shoulder. She died in the hospital on Christmas day.

Funiestas graduated from Southwest High School in May -- roughly 1,400 feet from where the shooting took place in late December, her father Rod Funiestas told NBC 7.

“She’s really outgoing, bubbly, fun and always joking,” her father said. “But, she carried a large smile and was just very supportive with her friends.”

The victim's family also said Funiestas was planning on enlisting in the military, following the footsteps of her relatives.

A GoFundMe page was created for "unforeseen medical bills and upcoming funeral arrangements."

After one week, the page amassed roughly $20,500 by about 260 different donors.

“I’m speechless, I’m so thankful that they helped out and reached out and from everywhere,” her father said about the donations. “I’m just really thankful for that, my heart goes out for everyone that came and support.”

Funiestas was a registered organ donor whose kidneys have gone to two people.

“She was able to save two lives,” her father said. “It’s a Christmas blessing for them.”

Rod Funiestas said his daughters kidneys went to a 48-year-old man who was on the wait list for six years, and to a 62-year-old man who was waiting for five years. He said the organization Life Sharing is planning on having him meet the two men following their recovery.

During SDPD’s investigation, a teen boy was identified as a suspect and was charged with homicide.

He was recently remanded to San Diego Juvenile Hall on an unrelated case, police said. It was not clear when the suspect would next appear in court.

His name will not be released because he is a minor.

Before Funiestas died, SDPD’s Southern Division led the investigation, but after her death, SDPD’s Homicide Unit took over the case.

Anyone with information can call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

