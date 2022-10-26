Powerball

5/5 Powerball Tickets Worth More Than $1.5 Million Sold in Los Gatos, Rancho Cucamonga

By NBC Bay Area staff

powerball foto

Two Powerball players in California matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday's draw to win more than $1.5 million each, according to the California Lottery.

Lottery officials said a 5/5 ticket was sold at a gas station at 15380 Los Gatos Boulevard in Los Gatos. While another 5/5 ticket was sold at CVS at 11428 Kenyon Way in the Southern California city of Rancho Cucamonga.

The numbers in Wednesday's $700 million Powerball jackpot draw were: 46, 37, 19, 56 and 36 with a Powerball of 24.

According to lottery officials, there were no winners in Wednesday's Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Saturday's draw will be an estimated $800 million.

This article tagged under:

PowerballCaliforniaLos GatosCalifornia Lottery
