Monterey County

Work to Replace Collapsed Roadway by Big Sur Starts Monday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Work to replace a section of roadway along Big Sur that crumbled during a recent storm is set to begin on Monday and is expected to continue until summer, officials said.

Torrential rain over a wildfire-scarred landscape triggered a debris flow that overwhelmed water drains and carried a large chunk of Highway 1 into the sea on January 28. The washout left a 150-foot (46-meter) gap along the popular driving route renowned for its ocean views.

The California Department of Transportation said after assessing the damage, it plans to reconnect the scenic highway by filling the canyon below with dirt in a large V-shape and constructing a new road on top of the fill.

Monterey County Jan 29

Highway 1 in Big Sur Area Closes After Section of Roadway Crumbles

Monterey County Jan 30

Highway 1 in Big Sur Area Closes After Section of Roadway Crumbles

Crews will also replace the main drainage system above it to help withstand future debris flows, rising sea levels and coastal erosion, Caltrans said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Highway 1 is an iconic roadway that connects travelers with small businesses on the Central Coast, and we’re focused on restoring travel on this section by early summer," Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement.

The work is estimated to cost $11.5 million, the agency said. Approximately five miles of Highway 1 will be closed to all vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic during repairs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Monterey CountyCaltransbig surhighway 1
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us