coronavirus pandemic

Experts Warn Omicron Surge May Peak Soon

By Damian Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

When will this current COVID-19 surge end?

The omicron variant surge has people all over the country asking that question.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Pop up COVID-19 testing sites have been appearing all over the Bay Area, a different city every day.

COVID-19 Jan 4

COVID-19 Surge: What to Know as Coronavirus Cases Rise

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Virus Testing Shortages and Delays Help Fuel Surge

There was a large line that stretched out the door at the Milpitas Sports Complex Friday, but it moved fast as hundreds of anxious people waited to get tested.

“It didn’t take too long. Only like minute or two to get here,” said South Bay resident Rosalie Savella.

Many doctors believe the end of the omicron variant is near.

“I think it will peak next week or the week after, and I think we’ll be out of this by early February,” said UCSF epidemiology professor Dr. George Rutherford.

Most epidemiologists we’ve spoken to, agree. They’ve been studying the trends in South Africa and in Europe.

“In London, cases peaked in about 3 weeks. And they seem to be plateauing. So, it looks like this thing burns through fast. But then comes down fast,” said Dr. Bob Watcher, chair of UCSF’s Department of Medicine.

But doctors said that it’s not a matter of if, but when the next variant arrives.

Wachter added that the best scenario is if they’re mutations of omicron, which would make them easier to fight. Worst case, a whole new strain that’s vaccine resistant.

“We keep an eye what happening around the world. We keep a lookout,” Wachter said.

For now, Morgahn Taylor said she will study for her next exam, after this test.

Even with all the dangers, stress, and fatigue, she still wants to be nurse.

“I do. At the end of the day, someone needs nurses, and we’re all here to save lives. If no one wants to be a nurse, then who’s going to take care of everybody else?” she said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemiccoronavirusOmicron Variant
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us