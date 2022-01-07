Experts Warn Omicron Surge May Peak Soon

When will this current COVID-19 surge end?

The omicron variant surge has people all over the country asking that question.

Pop up COVID-19 testing sites have been appearing all over the Bay Area, a different city every day.

There was a large line that stretched out the door at the Milpitas Sports Complex Friday, but it moved fast as hundreds of anxious people waited to get tested.

“It didn’t take too long. Only like minute or two to get here,” said South Bay resident Rosalie Savella.

Many doctors believe the end of the omicron variant is near.

“I think it will peak next week or the week after, and I think we’ll be out of this by early February,” said UCSF epidemiology professor Dr. George Rutherford.

Most epidemiologists we’ve spoken to, agree. They’ve been studying the trends in South Africa and in Europe.

“In London, cases peaked in about 3 weeks. And they seem to be plateauing. So, it looks like this thing burns through fast. But then comes down fast,” said Dr. Bob Watcher, chair of UCSF’s Department of Medicine.

But doctors said that it’s not a matter of if, but when the next variant arrives.

Wachter added that the best scenario is if they’re mutations of omicron, which would make them easier to fight. Worst case, a whole new strain that’s vaccine resistant.

“We keep an eye what happening around the world. We keep a lookout,” Wachter said.

For now, Morgahn Taylor said she will study for her next exam, after this test.

Even with all the dangers, stress, and fatigue, she still wants to be nurse.

“I do. At the end of the day, someone needs nurses, and we’re all here to save lives. If no one wants to be a nurse, then who’s going to take care of everybody else?” she said.