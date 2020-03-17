Companies Offer Deals, Discounts and Freebies Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus outbreak shutters restaurants and stores across the United States, several companies have decided to offer discounts and deals to alleviate the closures’ financial, emotional and technological costs on consumers, institutions and other businesses.

Here is a list of deals, discounts and freebies companies are offering amid the pandemic:

ADOBE

Adobe is supporting educators and students with free at-home access to its Creative Cloud applications online after thousands of schools switched to online learning to combat the coronavirus spread. Adobe’s current global higher education and K-12 institution customers are able to request at-home access, which will be granted until May 31, 2020. It’s also offering free 90-day access to its web conferencing tool, Adobe Connect, for both current subscribers and non-customers, until July 1, 2020.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple revealed plans to donate $1 million through Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, making the announcement in dual Instagram posts on Monday. Lively and Reynolds explained that the COVID-19 crisis has "brutally impacted older adults and low-income families."

CHIPOTLE

Chipotle will deliver orders of $10 or more for free from March 15 through March 31 within its delivery areas and with participating stores only. The waiver is only applicable when you order at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app.

JUST SALAD

Just Salad is also offering free deliveries on salads ordered through its website and app. The offer runs through March 31.

LINKEDIN

Employees who are now working from home can access 16 of LinkedIn’s online learning courses. The courses cover everything from tips for leading video conferences to advice on how to best work from home.

LOOM

Video recording and sharing service Loom has made its Pro plan free for educators and students forever. Through July 1, 2020, the service will also remove the recording limit for its free plan, cut the price of its Pro plan in half to $5 per month and extend pro trials from 14 to 30 days.

POPEYES

Popeyes is offering free delivery through its mobile app and website.

PLANET FITNESS

The fitness chain has started streaming free roughly 20-minute, at-home workouts for people who are stuck in their homes but still want to get active. The daily Facebook Live events will start at 7 p.m. ET on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page.

T-MOBILE

T-Mobile is upgrading customers to free unlimited smartphone data for the next 60 days if they already have a phone plan that includes data, the company announced in an open letter.

UBER EATS

The food delivery service has waived delivery fees for more than 100,000 independent restaurants in the U.S. and Canada to support the restaurant industry “through an uncertain season,” a press release read. Uber Eats will also provide 300,000 free meals through its app to first responders and health care professionals in the two North American countries.

U-HAUL

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to anyone with a college ID to aid college students who were forced to move out of dorms and head back to their hometown to start online classes. The offer is based on availability at your local U-Haul owned and operated facility.