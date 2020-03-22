coronavirus

Napa Reports First COVID-19 Case

Officials said other specifics about the case will not be released due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the identity of the patient.

By Bay City News

Ya son 11 los contagiados dentro de los límites del Condado Harris,

Ya son 11 los contagiados dentro de los límites del Condado Harris,

" data-ellipsis="false">

Napa County Public Health is investigating the county's first confirmed novel coronavirus case, officials said Sunday.

"The patient is located in the City of Napa," the county said in an announcement. "Napa County has issued a legal order for the patient to isolate and for close contacts of the patient to quarantine."

Officials said other specifics about the case will not be released due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the identity of the patient.

Local

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order to Expand Healthcare, Asks Residents to Take Shelter in Place Seriously

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Sunnyvale Company Creates Rapid COVID-19 Tests

"This is Napa County's first case and evidence that COVID-19 is in our community," county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said. "I understand this may be concerning to the community, but this is why I, and the State of California, have issued shelter-at-home orders to slow the spread of illness and not overwhelm the local health care system. It is imperative that the local community comply with these orders."

Officials said that with confirmation of its first case, "an important priority for Napa County will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local transmission and quickly evaluate what is happening in our community."

The county provides COVID-19 updates online at www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

"The general public should continue to comply with the shelter-at-home order and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet when out seeking essential services or getting fresh air or exercise," county officials said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us