Napa Reports First COVID-19 Case

Napa County Public Health is investigating the county's first confirmed novel coronavirus case, officials said Sunday.

"The patient is located in the City of Napa," the county said in an announcement. "Napa County has issued a legal order for the patient to isolate and for close contacts of the patient to quarantine."

Officials said other specifics about the case will not be released due to medical privacy requirements and to protect the identity of the patient.

"This is Napa County's first case and evidence that COVID-19 is in our community," county Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said. "I understand this may be concerning to the community, but this is why I, and the State of California, have issued shelter-at-home orders to slow the spread of illness and not overwhelm the local health care system. It is imperative that the local community comply with these orders."

Officials said that with confirmation of its first case, "an important priority for Napa County will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local transmission and quickly evaluate what is happening in our community."

The county provides COVID-19 updates online at www.countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

"The general public should continue to comply with the shelter-at-home order and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet when out seeking essential services or getting fresh air or exercise," county officials said.