Number of People Infected By COVID-19 Higher Than Official Count: Study

The Stanford University study suggests there may be 50 to 85 times more COVID-19 cases than what is being reported.

There may be 50 times more COVID-19 cases than the official number being reported, according to preliminary results from a Stanford University study.

Stanford researchers recruited volunteers on Facebook to participate in the study. About 3,000 people were tested for antibodies on April 3-4. They discovered 2.5% to 4% of people living in Santa Clara County carry the antibodies.

The virus may have infected between 48,000 and 81,000 people by the beginning of April. That’s 50 to 85 times more than the number of official cases during that time.

It should be noted the Stanford study has not been peer reviewed, which is the process of being reviewed for accuracy by other researchers outside the study.

